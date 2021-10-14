and 's son is currently spending his days in Arthur Road jail after he was arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau in a drugs case. A raid was carried out on a cruise on October 2, after which, Aryan Khan and few more were detained. It was on October 7 that the court had sent them into judicial custody. Ever since then, SRK and Gauri are trying to get him out on bail. Yesterday, his bail hearing got adjourned and he had to spend one more day in jail. Over this, 's sister has given out a strong reaction. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan took pride in his children's upbringing and said they are better human beings than him

On social media, she shared an article and wrote, "Free him already." Later, she also spoke to a leading daily and called it a case of harassment. To Bombay Times, she said, "I definitely think that in Aryan's case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don't have any compassion. This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?"

Now, Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing is going to take place today at 11 am. Yesterday, on behalf of the star kid, his lawyer argued,