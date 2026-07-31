Friday OTT Releases (31 July): From Devil Wears Prada 2 to Gatta Kusthi 2, new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

Explore the latest Friday OTT releases you can watch on July 31, 2026, here. From mysteries to comedies to dramas, these latest movies and shows have something for everyone.

Friday OTT Releases (31 July): From Devil Wears Prada 2 to Gatta Kusthi 2, new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

Friday OTT Releases (31 July): After a week of hustling and working hard, we all look forward to Friday. To make your Friday more interesting and realizing, you should binge on the latest Friday OTT releases. Form shows to movies, this list has something catered to everyone’s liking. Let’s dive in to see the latest Friday OTT releases

Friday OTT Releases for July 31, 2026

Devil Wears Prada 2 – JioHotstar

Set two decades after the original, Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Andy Sachs helping Miranda Priestly navigate a shifting digital media landscape to protect Runway magazine.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – ZEE5

This David Dhawan comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, follows Jass moving abroad as his marriage crumbles. You will get to see hilarious chaos and misunderstandings erupt when both his wife and new love interest become pregnant at the same time.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 – Prime Video

Batman returns for a new season as Gotham City enters a grimmer territory in this noir animated series. We will follow a young Bruce Wayne battling through dark mysteries and fearsome villains. You will get to see him trying to establish himself as the feared protector of the shadows.

Gatta Kusthi 2 – Netflix

Gatta Kusthi 2 is a Tamil sports comedy sequel where we see Veera becoming a house husband to support his wife Keerthi's wrestling career. However, parenting clashes and career sacrifices put their relationship to the test.

The Legend of Karna – SonyLIV

In the Legend of Karna, you will see an animated Mahabharata epic exploring Karna's journey from an abandoned child raised by a charioteer to a formidable warrior. The show focuses on his fierce loyalty, personal sacrifices, and rivalry with Arjuna.

The Vacation Principle – Netflix

The new Korean drama, The Vacation Principle, follows Midori after losing her job. She goes to her late grandmother's scenic villa surrounded by orange groves and ocean views. There, she finds unexpected comfort alongside a mysterious, handsome caretaker.

Rao Bahadur – Netflix

Rao Bahadur is a psychological dark comedy which revolves around an aging, terminally ill aristocrat trapped inside his ancestral mansion. His deep-seated mistrust, pride, and inherited prejudices consume his final days.

Balan: The Boy – ZEE5

This movie, Balan: The Boy, is a Malayalam psychological mystery about a boy raised on the run by his secretive mother. Years later, an adult Balan seeks out the truth behind his fragmented childhood memories.

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