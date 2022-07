This is unbelievable! Adnan Sami weighed 230 kilos when he started his weight loss journey and today the man is 80kgs- his dream weight. Is that even possible? YES! Adnan Sami recently created a huge stir on the internet when he shared his vacation pictures in the Maldives and the fans went gaga over this massive transformation and couldn't believe he is the same Adnan Sami. His fan and followers even questioned if he is the same person or if it was his reincarnation. Well, his journey is indeed remarkable and path-breaking every bit. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood celebs who spoke about why Hindi films are turning into box office disasters

Adnan Sami who fluctuates between 75 - 80 kg opened up about life long struggle he faced with his weight Also Read - BTS: Is RM aka Kim Namjoon's album releasing sooner than expected? Temple visit leaves fans curious

Adnan Sami gave a shocker just a week ago by deleting all his posts on his Instagram and later shared his new song Alvida got candid with the media and spoke about the VIRAL pictures and the struggle he went through with his weight loss. While talking to HT he said, " I have, for the longest period, had issues with my weight, and it has been a lifelong struggle. I keep, for lack of a better word, yo-yoing, going up on the scales. The first time I lost a tremendous amount of weight was around 2007-2008. Then, I kept putting on and losing weight. It’s a part of life. This time, too, it was a typical occasion when I had lost some weight". Talking about the pictures that went VIRAL on the internet he said that he posted them as a routine and didn't realise that it will suddenly catch the attention of the people". Also Read - Happy Birthday Dhanush: A look at Vaathi stars best social media posts that reveal unknown facts about his dynamic personality

Adnan Sami reveals his diet and routine workout he did to reach his dream weight of 80 kg

In the interaction, he further added that he is Leo and that automatically goes by that he is Lazy, but when you challenge a Leo, he or she can move mountains, that's why Sami did. Talking about the diet and routine he said, " I just had a rigorous diet, controlled my intake of food and very particular about what I was eating. Sometimes, when people ask, I laugh and say, ‘It’s a see-food diet. I also play squash, which is intense." Adnani Sami is right now all set for his latest single Alvida.