As soon as Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinemas in the state, we saw several filmmakers booking the slots of their biggies. Right from Diwali 2021 to Republic 2023, the producers have reserved all the big dates for their big ticket films, which includes , Jersey, '83, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bachchan Pandey, Ek Villain Returns, Attack, Heropanti 2, Maidaan, MayDay and many others. So, let's check out the calendar of Bollywood films from 2021 to 2023.

Here's a list of all the upcoming Bollywood releases in 2021-2023 calendar:

Sooryavanshi

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Also Read - From Amitabh Bachchan to Jeetendra: A look at the mystery around Rekha's love life

Release date: Diwali 2021 (November 5)

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari

Release date: November 19, 2021

Satyameva Jayate 2

Cast: John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar

Release date: November 26, 2021

Tadap

Cast: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

Release date: December 3, 2021

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1

Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna

Release date: December 17, 2o21

83

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Ammy Virk and Boman Irani

Release date: Christmas 2021

Jersey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

Release date: December 31, 2021

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn

Release date: January 6, 2022

RRR

Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris

Release date: January 7, 2022

Radhe Shyam

Cast: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

Release date: January 14, 2022

Prithviraj

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sonu Sood

Release date: January 21, 2022

Attack

Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh

Release date: Republic Day 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav VJ

Release date: Valentine’s Day 2022

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Cast: Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey

Release date: February 25, 2022

Bachchan Panday

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez

Release date: March 4, 2022

Shamshera

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Release date: March 18, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani

Release date: March 25, 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Cast: R Madhavan, Rajit Kapoor and Simran

Release date: April 1, 2022

Salaar

Cast: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu

Release date: April 14, 2022

MayDay

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan

Release date: April 29, 2021

Heropanti 2

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Release date: April 29, 2022

Maidaan

Cast: Ajay Devgan, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh

Release date: June 3, 2022

Ek Villain Returns

Cast: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria

Release date: July 8, 2022

Adipurush

Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan

Release date: August 11, 2022

Raksha Bandhan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar

Release date: August 11, 2022

Vikram Vedha Remake

Cast: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

Release date: September 30, 2022

Ram Setu

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha

Release date: Diwali 2022

Ganapath

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon

Release date: December 23, 2022

Fighter

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone

Release date: January 26, 2023