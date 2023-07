Women are fragile yet strong. Most importantly, they are unstoppable. Even in the most adverse situations, these powerful beauties rise above all the hurdles. In times of pregnancy, when their bodies undergo a lot of changes and need rest, they swiftly navigate through the complexities and prove that they are stronger than any other species existing on earth. Bollywood actresses, too, believe in the same and perform all the tasks even while pregnant. Time and again, they have shared the experience of working during pregnancy only to inspire others and prove what women really are. Enlisted below are the name of a few actresses who finished their shoots during pregnancy: Also Read - Before Dipika Kakar, these actresses took a long break or quit acting after becoming a mother

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart Of Stone. Recently, the actress revealed that she was only a few months pregnant with her first child while shooting for her debut Hollywood film alongside Gal Gadot. Additionally, the actress also went on a promotional spree a few weeks before the release of "Brahmastra". She was pregnant during the promotion schedule.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's ethereal beauty cannot be described in words. Mind you, the actress has not only got the looks and talent but also an unmatchable strength to shoot with a baby bump. Kareena continued shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' despite being pregnant with her second baby, Jehangir Ali Khan. She had a grown-up baby belly while shooting for the film co-starring Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, she also flaunted her bulging belly on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.

Kajol

Kajol was expecting her second child when she was filming Karan Johar’s We Are Family in 2010. However, she declined to dance to the song Let’s Rock as it could have been risky for her. Karan Johar came to the rescue and asked the choreographer to change the steps. Three days after the movie was released, Kajol gave birth to Yug. She also finished shooting Toonpur Ka Superhero before taking maternity leave.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla is a popular actress who won millions of hearts with her captivating performances in the superhit films Qayamat se Qayamat Tak and Ishq. The actress was pregnant when she was shooting for Aamdani Atthani Kharchaa Rupaiya, She also worked on Jhankaar Beats with a baby on board and was seven months pregnant with her second child.

Sridevi

Sridevi ruled the Indian Cinema for a long time. Sridevi’s pregnancy announcement left the Bollywood film executives in deep shock as she still had a shooting schedule left for the movie Judaai. However, she stood by her commitments and took a break only after giving birth to Janhvi Kapoor. Later, she made a grand comeback with English Vinglish helmed by Gauri Shinde.