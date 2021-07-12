From getting a nose job to being secretly married: Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan gives fitting replies to fans questions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pakistani actress made a stunning debut in Bollywood opposite in (2017). Though she couldn't be a part of the film promotional activities because of the ban imposed on Pakistani artistes working in India, Mahira had been in the news, be it for her viral smoking picture with or her social media posts. She was also being talked about getting a nose job and being secretly married. Mahira has finally broken her silence to answer all the infamous queries about her in her new promotional video for Mashion. Also Read - South News Weekly RECAP: Vijay Deverakonda called UNPROFESSIONAL; Bomb hoax at Thala Ajith's house; Shriya Saran's viral swimsuit pics and more

Responding to the first assumption made about her being secretly married, Mahira said, "No, I am not secretly married. Do you see a ring? If I do get married, then I will let all of you guys know. And do you think if I was married, all of you guys wouldn’t know? Kyunki yeh log Stories aur yeh sab lagate hai. Come on! I am not married, I am not even engaged." Also Read - Say What? Raees actress Mahira Khan is a fan of Malayalam films; has a special request for fans and friends in Pakistan – watch video

Mahira even mocked the fan question by asking Siri to call her 'secret husband'. The actress was previously married to Ali Askari whom she divorced in 2015. She is currently raising her 11-year-old son Azlan as a single mother. Also Read - Raees actress Mahira Khan FINALLY opens up on the ban on Pakistani actors in India – deets inside

On being asked if she has gotten a nose job, Mahira replied, "Okay, you have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job. If I had gotten a nose job, I would have been like… And Babar wouldn’t have to contour so much.”

One of her fans wondered if Mahira has signed a Hollywood film opposite . And she jokingly replied, "Tom, my love, I am so sorry that this has leaked. I tried to hide it for so long. I am sure you are excited and I am sure your team has leaked it. But anyway, I’ll see you soon!”

Mahira also opened up about facing body image issues and how even a caption of hers gets blown out of proportion. "It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues. But I can empathise with body image issues. Everyone’s on social media, you don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out are unreal. I struggle with a lot of other things. I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk, and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey,” she said.