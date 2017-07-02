From Kajol-Karan Johar's UGLY fallout to Kareena's baby breaking the internet - meet the Top 15 newsmakers from the first half of 2017

Here's a quick lowdown of all that happened in the first half of 2017...What were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone up to? Find out here!