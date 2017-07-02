From Kajol-Karan Johar's UGLY fallout to Kareena's baby breaking the internet - meet the Top 15 newsmakers from the first half of 2017

This year has been very eventful so far. From box office clashes to Twitter fights, we have seen Bollywood celebs deal with some major fuss. Although some passed without affecting much but many had a tough time issuing clarifications after clarifications. That's a different thing that all in a way only kept the internet busy. So considering we're exactly in the mid of the year, here's giving you a quick lowdown of what went down in the last 6 months. Who made maximum headlines? Which is the biggest news of the year so far? Here, check out everything that you missed...Also read: Prabhas Baahubali 2, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 - 7 highest grossing films from the first half of 2017 Also Read - World Radio Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and more Bollywood celebs who won hearts as radio show hosts

Hollywood's major blunder with Deepika being mistaken as Priyanka

Deepika Padukone is relatively new to Hollywood in comparison to Priyanka. PC is the face of one of the most popular shows like ABC's Quantico while Deepika just has one international film to her credit - Vin Diesel's xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. So it's obviously not fair to compare both the ladies. But what's worse is how the western media doesn't even recognize Deepika as an actress there. Like they feel DP and PC are the same person for at an international airport, Deepika was publicly addressed as Priyanka. Imagine what an embarrassment it might have been.

When Bollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY asked Priyanka about the same, she said, " I did see that and you know that’s just ignorance and it’s not right. I guess I’m the most popular brown face that everyone has known. Every brown girl does not look the same. Don’t mistake it. Let’s try and tell us apart. That was not right and it’s not fair she’s a massive star from India.”

The tragic end of Kajol and Karan Johar's 25 years of friendship

We're still struggling to come in terms with the fact Kajol and Karan are no longer friends. Not that it happened all of a sudden. There were differences and the issues had crept in way back in 2014 when rumours of Karan back bitching about Kajol and Ajay Devgn had reached the couple's ears. But little did anyone expect things would take such an ugly turn. The whole fuss about Ajay suspecting Karan over defamation during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay clash only worsened the situation. While the fallout got public.

Karan even wrote a whole chapter in his autobiography "The Unsuitable Boy" on how Kajol betrayed his trust and that "it's over" for him. His exact words were, "“I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her any more."

Deepika Padukone on having "amazing babies" with Vin Diesel

Who knew Deepika Padukone had such dreamy hots for her xXx co-star Vin Diesel; until she fantasized about him on the famous Hollywood talk show - The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the promotions of xXx, Deepika debuted on Ellen's show and while she tried playing along with her sense of humour, she happened to make this unexpected comment about having "amazing babies" with Diesel. She said, “I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head,”

Although she meant it in the jest of it but you know how people react? The minute they heard Deepika gushing about another man, despite being in a relationship with Ranveer Singh, they couldn't take it. Does that mean she's broken up with Ranveer? Is Deepika in a relationship with Vin Diesel? There were all sorts of things publicized across the internet but eventually, everything faded out by reassuring fans that DP is still with Ranveer and that her comment about Vin was nothing more than a fan moment!

Daddy Karan Johar blessed with twins via surrogacy

On March 5, Karan Johar announced the arrival of his precious two - Roohi and Yash via surrogacy. He issued an official statement that read, “I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science. This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine."

I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat and I am prepared for that. By the grace of God, I have the most caring and supportive mother who will be an integral part in the up-bringing of her grandchildren and of course, friends who are family. I am eternally grateful to the surrogate who has fulfilled my lifelong dream and provided a warm, loving and nurturing environment to my children before bringing them into this world. She will always remain in my prayers. Finally, a big thank you to Dr. Jatin Shah for his guidance and support and for being like a family member through this wonderful and exciting journey.”

National Award Winner Akshay Kumar Vs the people

This news came as a combination of shock and surprise. The 64th National Film Awards declared Akshay Kumar as the Best Actor of 2017 for his patriotic venture, Rustom. Of course, it's a prestigious win and very deserving to quite an extent but many weren't convinced with Akshay been picked over some powerful actors like Aamir Khan for Dangal and Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh.

The National Award jury received a lot of flak and were ridiculed for making such an unjustified/biased choice but nobody could change the fact Akshay beat everyone to become the National Award actor of 2017. He was felicitated last month and the moment of pride remains untouched forever...

Attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Padmavati

Everyone was left in a state of shock when the news broke that one of the India’s most successful and prolific director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the sets of Padmavati in Rajasthan. The video that went viral showed a bunch of hooligans slapping SLB and tearing his ‘kurta’. Many from Bollywood expressed their anger over the same and for a change most of the Bollywood came together to support SLB.

While SLB promised that there won’t be any romantic scene filmed between Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), speaking to a leading daily, spokesperson of the Kirni Sena – Vijendra Singh Kalyanwat said, “The newspaper Rajasthan Patrika carried a report that there was a dream sequence in the film, which shows Deepika meeting Ranveer Singh. Now Rani Padmini is not an ordinary woman. She is like a devi in Rajasthan. And you cannot show this devi meeting a terrorist like Alauddin Khilji even in his dreams. Rajputs will never tolerate this. If Bhansali distorts history and shoots the film in Mumbai, we will go there and destroy his sets like we did in Jaipur.” Although the matters are yet to be resolved completely but thankfully, things are under control as of now and the Padmavati shoot is going on as per schedule.

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut's war of words

It all started after Kangana labelled Karan as the “flag bearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee With Karan 5. Although Karan remained mum on his show but later went on to give a befitting reply to the actress at an event in London saying, " he was done with Kangana playing the victim card” and that “if she has so many issues with the industry, she should just leave it”.

Kangana of course is not someone who is known to keep calm. She continued the war of words by issuing another statement that said, “I use every card possible. At the workplace, it’s the badass card to fight cutthroat competition. With my family and loved ones, it’s the love card. When fighting the world, it’s the dignity card, and for a seat on a bus, it’s the woman card. What is important to understand is that we are not fighting people, we are fighting a mentality. I am not fighting Karan Johar, I am fighting male chauvinism.” The two haven't met ever since....

Bollywood lost its 3 gems - Om Puri, Vinod Khanna and Reema Lagoo...

On January 7, Om Puri breathed his last following a cardiac arrest. It was truly unexpected considering the veteran wasn't suffering from any medical issue. What's strange was how back in one of his old interviews, he had spoken about death saying, “I am not scared of death but I am scared of falling ill. When I get to see people turning helpless after falling sick and eventually getting dependent on someone else- now that’s what fears me more than dying one day. You can’t even predict death, you might just pass away in sleep one day. Others will know one day – Om Puri passed away yesterday at 7:22 pm (laughs). ” And true to his words, that’s exactly how Om Puri passed away.

Vinod Khanna, who was suffering from advanced bladder carcinoma (cancer), passed away at 11:20 am at the H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai on April 27, 2017.

While Reema Lagoo passed away due to severe cardiac arrest. Her son-in-law reported that she had complained of chest pain the previous night and was rushed to the hospital where she breathed her last.

Kareena Vs Mira's guide(read fight) to motherhood

Where Mira is a homemaker. Kareena is a working mother. Both the ladies come from different backgrounds despite being star wives; so their approach towards motherhood gotta be different. But who knew the mommies would slyly take this as a competition to prove who's a better mother? While Kareena is already known to be the flag-bearer of breaking stereotypes around pregnancy and motherhood. Mira is out to there let every housewife feel proud about being home and taking care of their babies or how she quotes it, " I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.”

Mira's "Puppy" reference received insane objections from many working mothers but she still stands strong with her opinion and wants it to be that way. As far as Kareena is concerned, she's pretty open about being a workaholic mom by equally taking care of her baby. But just so that you know, right now the competition is more about who hits the gym more often to get back in shape and whose baby makes more public appearances - Misha or Taimur? Phew! God bless the ladies and the babies in that case...

PDA with Ranveer-Deepika, Sushant-Kriti, Alia-Sid...

The love lives in Bollywood seem to have got pretty much on track. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra no longer shy away from the paparazzi. In fact, they are very comfortable in posing together in public. Same goes for Ranveer and Deepika.

While many thought there are issues between the two considering they had completely stopped making any public appearances. The couple quashed all the rumours by Ranveer driving his ladylove to Karan Johar's birthday bash in his car. Now that's like it isn't it? And lastly, as far as Sushant-Kriti are concerned, their's seem to be still in the initial stages given that both Kriti and Sushant don't want to acknowledge it. Raabta forever or no? Only time will tell...

Vikas Bahl accused of molestation

The Queen director was accused of molesting a co-worker at an office trip that took place a few months ago. Although he flatly denied all the charges put against him, his production company, Phantom Films still ousted him. But the matter doesn’t end there. It is believed that he may never return to the production house, whether the case is solved or not.

A close friend while in talks with Mid-Day stated, “He just woke up one morning to the news and it (charges levelled against him) came as a shock to him too. He and the woman are friends, and they’ve always had their share of banter. Whether the charges against him are proven or not, this is definitely the end of the road for him in this company. His partners have turned against him and the reasons are not restricted to moral grounds alone, as it is being made out to be. There is a deep-rooted feeling that Vikas has become redundant. He hasn’t submitted a script post Shaandaar (2015).” Read out the details here and here.

Sonu Nigam-Azaan controversy

Sonu Nigam sent out one tweet where he said he can’t sleep because of the morning azaan from a nearby mosque, and blamed it on forced religiousness. Though he later clarified that his tweet was against the use of loudspeakers rather than the religious practice, the improper framing of his tweet created a lot of controversy on social networking sites. One tweet suddenly became a huge religious debate, and people were either supporting his statement, or trolling him on Twitter.

However, one Maulvi in West Bengal did something stupid that tilted the scale in Sonu’s favour – he issued a fatwa against the singer. He said he would reward anyone 10 lakhs to shave off Sonu Nigam’s head. Hilariously it was Sonu Nigam, himself, who took up the challenge, and in front of a bevy of journalists, asked his friend and hairstylist Aalim to shave off his head. Soon after, Sonu even deleted his Twitter account..

Star kids get hotter

Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor are already an internet sensation but it was only recently that we got to know about their Bollywood debut films. While Jhanvi has been confirmed to debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar with Karan Johar's Fault In Our Stars remake. Sara will be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. As far as Suhana Khan is concerned, although her debut is far away but the internet cannot stop obsessing about her as she takes over the internet, one pic at a time...

Talking about the little ones', Kareena's baby Taimur made maximum headlines in the last 6 months with his adorable appearances. The most talked about one was of course the time when he stepped out to attend his first birthday party - Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's 1st birthday.

Oh! The sight of watching Kareena teach Taimur wave at the paparazzi was cuteness to another level...

Ranbir -Katrina BACK together

The couple that broke up on major differences are back together, if not personally then at least professionally. Thanks to their long impending film Jagga Jasoos, the former lovers have FINALLY put their issues aside and are happily out to promote their film, a year after their breakup.

#JaggaAndJughead . In poignant conversation .... genius is sure to follow A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

They obviously share this love-hate relationship for you can evidently see both of them constantly taking sly digs at each other during promotions but Katrina says, it's their "joking competition" and that Ranbir will always be her "Best Friend". Well, if at all this is what they really feel for each other then good for them...

Pahlaj Nihalani objects "intercourse"

The second mini trail of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, which has Anushka Sharma saying “intercourse” has been disapproved by the CBFC for airing on television. It seems after watching the promo, Nihalani told an English daily that they have granted a U/A certification to the trailer on condition of deletion of the intercourse dialogue.

He even ran an online poll stating, "If you take a vote from the public, I will definitely promise you that I will clear this word (intercourse) on the picture and the promo also. If you get one lakh votes on this poll, it will mean the world has completely changed, India is changing and families want their 12-year-old children can understand what this word means. I'd accept votes only from people who are married and above the age of 36" . As if the statement wasn't shameless enough, Nahalani has even lost the challenge and has bowed down to JHMS!

We're sure the second half of 2017 is going to get even hotter! Keep watching this space for more updates!