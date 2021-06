From MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar to Brett Lee and Sir Frank Worrell – 20 cricketers who've acted in Bollywood movies Imagine the euphoria and sheer delight on the rare occasions that cricketing stars have made appearances, be it cameos or full-fledged roles, in Bollywood films. Let's turn back the clock and revisit nineteen such cricketers who've acted in Bollywood movies, and be ready for some real surprises on the list...