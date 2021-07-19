From 'paise wapas karo' to 'dikhawe wali acting,' Salman Khan gives befitting replies to trolls on Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch 2 – watch video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

will be back as host on Pinch season 2 and his first guest will be none other than his elder brother and superstar . From 'paise wapas karo' to 'dikhawe wali acting', the has given befitting replies to trolls on the show.

In the teaser of the first episode, Arbaaz read out a comment wherein an online user had said that Salman has got himself well-settled by looting their money from movie tickets and demanded to return it back. To which, Salman replied, "Paisa nahi churaya, shayad dil churaye honge (I didn't steal any money, I must have stolen hearts)."

In another comment, a social media user had said that all what Salman does is nothing but 'dikhawe wali acting.' To which, the Radhe actor replied, "Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena aur bohot bada gurda chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even to show off, you need a big heart and courage)." He added that no matter how good an actor you are, you cannot hide your true personality for a lifetime.

While responding to the negative comments, Salman also said that people might think that they can get away with anything and everything but the cyber crime team can track such offenders in a second.

Salman also talked about how even not commenting on the issue becomes an issue. "Uss no comment ke upar mudda bana lete hai ki isne baat kiya, isne baat kiya, he does not want to (People make a hoopla out of that ‘no comment’ and say that he does not want to speak even though others are willing to talk about it),” he said.

Pinch 2 will see new guests including , , , , , Tiger Shroff, , and . It will start streaming from July 19.

On how season 2 will be different, Arbaaz told IANS, "Since season 2 will be the essence of the first season itself, it'll probably be different because we will have different celebs come on the show. Their point of view would be different and after doing the first season we have understood what are the improvements or the areas that we would like to get better at in terms of the questions we pose and how we promote or project this show. So in many ways it'll be bigger and bolder. While the essence remains the same, we have new things to add in this season for sure. Things that we changed included making our show more inclined towards Hindi, so that the audience could relate to it more. We asked and expected answers in Hindi, so that it could reach maximum people."