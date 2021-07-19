From 'paise wapas karo' to 'dikhawe wali acting,' Salman Khan gives befitting replies to trolls on Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch 2 – watch video

In the teaser of the first episode of Pinch 2, Arbaaz Khan read out a comment wherein an online user had said that Salman Khan has got himself well-settled by looting their money from movie tickets and demanded to return it back.