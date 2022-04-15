and tied the knot yesterday. It wasn’t a big grand shaadi, and only family and close friends attended it. The wedding took place at Vastu, Ranbir Kapoor’s house, and after Alia officially posted the wedding pictures, many videos and pictures from the wedding started circulating on social media. One video from their varmala ceremony has also got leaked. In the video, we get to see that Ranbir’s friends have picked him up during the varmala, but later he goes on his knees so that Alia can put garland on his neck. After the varmala ceremony, Ranbir kisses Alia. Well, the video has all the filmy vibes. Check it out below… Also Read - Newly wed Alia Bhatt changes her Instagram display picture to a dreamy click from her wedding

THE BEST KISS Every time a video

comes out better than the other <3#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/ayUegm0QWM — ‘ ra (@imranliaa) April 14, 2022

While sharing the wedding pictures, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia."

Many celebs congratulated the couple. commented on the post, "Congratulations to both of u All the love and happiness." also commented, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter…" wrote, "Congratulations alia and Ranbir welcome to the club."

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was in the news for the past few days, but the couple had not made any official announcement. However, a few members of the family had confirmed that the wedding is going to take place on 14th April 2022.