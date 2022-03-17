Holi, the festival of colours, is incomplete without the extravagant parties hosted by the who's who of Bollywood. Just like films, these celebs like to celebrate Holi with much grandeur coupled with loud music and delicacies. Celebs have been keeping a low profile for the past couple of years due to the spread of Covid-19. So let's revisit the times when we witnessed some of the Bollywood's biggest holi parties. Take a look. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anupam Kher being compared to Heath Ledger; Salman Khan joins Chiranjeevi's Godfather and more

Ranveer Singh-Pharrell Williams

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas at Ambani's Holi party

's Holi party

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

and 's Holi bash

's Holi party

We wish you a very Happy Holi!