From Sirens to Cyclops: Meet The Odyssey monsters and the legends that inspired them

Get to know about all the Odyssey monsters you will get to see in Christopher Nolan's epic and the legends which inspired them here.

From Sirens to Cyclops: Meet The Odyssey monsters and the legends that inspired them

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is going to hit theatres in just a few days and fans are super hyped. If you thought this was just another war epic with Matt Damon and Tom Holland sailing around in togas, think again. Homer's original tale is packed with some of mythology's most terrifying creatures, and Nolan's IMAX epic is bringing them to life like never before. So before you head to the theatre, here's your cheat sheet on all the monsters Odysseus battles on his decade-long journey home, and the legends that inspired them.

Polyphemus the Cyclops

The one-eyed giant is arguably the most iconic monster in the entire epic. In Homer's version, Polyphemus is a son of Poseidon who traps Odysseus and his crew in his cave, and it's Odysseus blinding him that kicks off Poseidon's decade-long wrath. In Nolan's film, veteran stage performer and clown Bill Irwin brings Polyphemus to life through a mix of puppetry, movement work and CGI.

The Sirens

Every fan of pop culture has heard of Sirens, the creatures whose songs lure sailors to their doom. Homer's Sirens aren't mermaids at all, they're often depicted as bird-women whose voices are impossible to resist. It's why Odysseus famously has himself tied to his ship's mast just to hear their song and survive.

Circe, the Witch-Goddess

Charlize Theron takes on the role of Circe, though reports suggest she may be blended with elements of Calypso in this adaptation. In the original myth, Circe is the sorceress who turns Odysseus's men into pigs before eventually becoming his ally.

Scylla and Charybdis

This is easily one of the scariest stretches of Odysseus's journey. Scylla is a six-headed monster lurking on one side of a narrow strait, while Charybdis is a massive whirlpool on the other. Sailors literally had to choose the lesser of two evils, giving us the phrase "between Scylla and Charybdis" that's still used today.

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