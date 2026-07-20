From Spider-Man to The Odyssey: Zendaya’s Biggest Roles in 2026

Read ahead to know all about Zendaya's biggest roles in 2026. From Spider-Man: Brand New Day to The Odyssey, check out all the movies and shows she has starred in below.

From Spider-Man to The Odyssey: Zendaya’s Biggest Roles in 2026

If there is one actress who has been giving us hit after hit this year, it has to be Zendaya. Starting with The Drama to Euphoria to The Odyssey, Zendaya has been giving us shows and movies that we have thoroughly enjoyed watching. With a lineup of five movies, all from different universes, she continues to deliver outstanding performances. Here's a complete breakdown of everything Zendaya has starred in and is set to star in this year, and why 2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year of her career yet.

Zendaya’s Biggest Roles in 2026

The Drama: Kicking Off The Year

Zendaya opened her stacked 2026 slate with A24's The Drama, which hit theatres on April 3 alongside Robert Pattinson. The film follows a couple whose relationship is tested right before their wedding day, and Zendaya's emotionally layered performance set the tone for what was to come. It also marked the first of three projects this year that would reunite her with Pattinson, making them one of the most talked-about on-screen pairings of the year.

Euphoria Season 3: The Long-Awaited Return

Just over a week later, on April 12, Zendaya returned to her Emmy-winning role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria season 3, more than four years after the show's last season. Fans had waited a long time for this comeback, and Zendaya slipping back into Rue's shoes proved once again why this role earned her so much acclaim in the first place.

The Odyssey: Zendaya As Athena

After a brief break, Zendaya returned to the big screen on July 17 in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, playing Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and warfare. The film reunited her with Robert Pattinson for the second time this year, and also saw her sharing the screen with Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway in Nolan's star-studded retelling of Homer's epic.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: MJ's New Chapter

Just two weeks after The Odyssey, Zendaya was back in theatres on July 31 as MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, her fourth outing in the franchise opposite real-life fiance Tom Holland. This time around, MJ has no memory of Peter Parker thanks to Doctor Strange's spell, giving Zendaya a fresh, more independent version of the character to explore as MJ navigates university life and a possible new romance.

Dune: Part Three: Chani's Story Continues

Rounding off her massive year, Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three, releasing December 18. The film picks up twelve years into Paul Atreides's reign as Emperor, and promises to dive deeper into Chani's strained relationship with Paul as new threats to the empire emerge.

With five major releases packed into a single year, Zendaya has more than earned the right to take a step back. In fact, the actress herself has joked about "going into hiding" once her 2026 press tours wrap up. But before she disappears, fans can look forward to seeing her in Shrek 5 in 2027. For now though, 2026 truly belongs to Zendaya.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

