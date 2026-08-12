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From youngest to oldest: Meet all players from Karan Johar’s The Traitors 2

Explore ages of all the player for the reality show The Traitors 2. Read ahead to know more about the youngest and oldest player of Karan Johar's reality show below.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: August 12, 2026 9:08 PM IST
From youngest to oldest: Meet all players from Karan Johar’s The Traitors 2

From youngest to oldest: Meet all players from Karan Johar’s The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2 contestants list: The reality show that everyone has been looking forward to watching is the brand-new season of The Traitors. Karan Johar brings back the second season of his beloved show, and fans could be more excited. With The Traitors 2 releasing this week, people are looking forward to seeing what new drama this season of the show brings.

The Traitors 2 will feature a total of 21 players. From actors to influencers to musicians to socialites, this season’s Traitors and Innocents come from different walks of the entertainment industry. With such a diverse group of players, let’s dive in to see the ages of all the players for the reality show The Traitors 2 below.

The Traitors 2 players’ ages: From oldest to youngest

With the 21 contestants who have been introduced to enter Karan Johar’s The Traitors 2, read ahead to see the ages of all the contestants. The oldest player of The Traitors 2 is actor Dalip Tahil at 73 years old, while the youngest is influencer Prish at 22 years old. Check out the full list with the ages of all contestants below.

  • Dalip Tahil - 73 years old
  • Shalini Passi - 49 years old
  • Mallika Sherawat - 49 years old
  • Ranveer Brar - 48 years old
  • Shweta Tiwari - 45 years old
  • Sahil Salathia - 38 years old
  • Harman Singha - 38 years old
  • Ikka - 37 years old
  • Krystle D'Souza - 36 years old
  • Karan Singh (Mentalist) - 35 years old
  • Munawar Faruqui - 34 years old
  • Rhea Chakraborty - 34 years old
  • Parul Gulati - 32 years old
  • Soundous Moufakir - 31 years old
  • Tanya Puri - 31 years old
  • Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu) - 29 years old
  • Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) - 29 years old
  • Shahneel Gill - 28 years old
  • Ansh Chopra - 28 years old
  • Rida Tharana - 27 years old
  • Prish - 22 years old

About The Traitors 2

Your favourite reality show returns for a new chapter with The Traitors 2. You will get to see filmmaker Karan Johar host this show again. It is an unscripted psychological reality series that is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, 2026. Filmed at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the show brings together 21 celebrity players to compete for the winner's spot.

All the players are divided into Traitors and Innocents. The participants of this show will have to navigate high-stakes psychological game theory, strategic alliances, secret eliminations, and intense round-table accusations.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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