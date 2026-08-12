From youngest to oldest: Meet all players from Karan Johar’s The Traitors 2

Explore ages of all the player for the reality show The Traitors 2. Read ahead to know more about the youngest and oldest player of Karan Johar's reality show below.

From youngest to oldest: Meet all players from Karan Johar’s The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2 contestants list: The reality show that everyone has been looking forward to watching is the brand-new season of The Traitors. Karan Johar brings back the second season of his beloved show, and fans could be more excited. With The Traitors 2 releasing this week, people are looking forward to seeing what new drama this season of the show brings.

The Traitors 2 will feature a total of 21 players. From actors to influencers to musicians to socialites, this season’s Traitors and Innocents come from different walks of the entertainment industry. With such a diverse group of players, let’s dive in to see the ages of all the players for the reality show The Traitors 2 below.

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The Traitors 2 players’ ages: From oldest to youngest

With the 21 contestants who have been introduced to enter Karan Johar’s The Traitors 2, read ahead to see the ages of all the contestants. The oldest player of The Traitors 2 is actor Dalip Tahil at 73 years old, while the youngest is influencer Prish at 22 years old. Check out the full list with the ages of all contestants below.

Dalip Tahil - 73 years old

Shalini Passi - 49 years old

Mallika Sherawat - 49 years old

Ranveer Brar - 48 years old

Shweta Tiwari - 45 years old

Sahil Salathia - 38 years old

Harman Singha - 38 years old

Ikka - 37 years old

Krystle D'Souza - 36 years old

Karan Singh (Mentalist) - 35 years old

Munawar Faruqui - 34 years old

Rhea Chakraborty - 34 years old

Parul Gulati - 32 years old

Soundous Moufakir - 31 years old

Tanya Puri - 31 years old

Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu) - 29 years old

Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) - 29 years old

Shahneel Gill - 28 years old

Ansh Chopra - 28 years old

Rida Tharana - 27 years old

Prish - 22 years old

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About The Traitors 2

Your favourite reality show returns for a new chapter with The Traitors 2. You will get to see filmmaker Karan Johar host this show again. It is an unscripted psychological reality series that is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, 2026. Filmed at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the show brings together 21 celebrity players to compete for the winner's spot.

All the players are divided into Traitors and Innocents. The participants of this show will have to navigate high-stakes psychological game theory, strategic alliances, secret eliminations, and intense round-table accusations.

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