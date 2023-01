A few days ago, the poster of the much-awaited Fukrey 3 was unveiled and actor Ali Fazal went missing. Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment dropped the new poster announcing the release date of the hit franchise. In the poster all the characters of the comedy-drama were present but Ali Fazal who played an important role was not present. This piqued curiosity among fans asking the makers to clarify the actors’ separation. However, the actor himself published a statement revealing why he opted out from the third chapter of Fukrey. Also Read - Fukrey 3 release date announced: Ali Fazal goes missing from the poster; Is Zafar out of the boy gang?

essayed the role of Zafar in the Fukrey series. He was the fourth member of the boy gang including, Pulkit Samrat, , and . All the other three Fukra characters were seen in the poster alongside Bholi Panjaban aka Richa Chadha and Panditji aka . Ali Fazal who is missing revealed he had another equally important project clashing with Fukrey 3. Also Read - Top OTT updates: Aarya 3, Mirzapur 3, Malaika Arora reacts to Nora Fatehi's walkout and more

In order to choose one he had stepped down from the hit comedy-drama. The project for which the actor parted ways with the team is the third season of the popular series Mirzapur which is also slated to release this year. In the statement, Fazal first apologized to his fans and audience confirming Zafar will remain absent from Fukrey 3. He explained Zafar has to sometimes turn Guddu (his character from Mirzapur) also and these two universes overlap at times. “Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai,” the statement read. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan: Celebrities who performed Umrah at Mecca

He further added Once a fukra always a fukra so he’ll be around but won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi, and Panditji. He wished to be a part of the third installment but due to time and schedules, he had to turn down the project. He further hinted a part four of Fukrey stating sooner he will be back in the future at some juncture. He added Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys. Well, does, this means Fukrey 4 is already announced before the release of Fukrey 3?

Fukrey 3 is an extended chapter of the comedy series Fukrey released in 2013 while the second installment came out in 2017. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by under the Excel Entertainment banner. It stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. Fukrey 3 will open in cinemas on 7th September 2023.