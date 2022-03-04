Fukrey 3: Ali Fazal opts out of the film; makers to tweak the plot

One of Bollywood's most loved comedies is Fukrey. The third instalment is about to roll this month. But as per Mid-Day, Ali Fazal is not going to be a part of the movie. This is indeed disappointing news for the fans. This is because of Ali Fazal's packed schedule. It seems he had already dedicated his dates to Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya and managing both the movies was tough. t seems he had no option but to opt out of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's movie that will start its shoot next week. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Pathan won’t release on Diwali, Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp in deep legal trouble and more

It seems Ali Fazal was busy till the start of February with the shoot of Kandahar. After that, he became caught up with promotions of Death on the Nile. The movie is a big budget Hollywood film with Gal Gadot in the lead. A source told MiD-Day, "Keeping his commitments in mind, Vishal sir lined up Khufiya for February." Fukrey was supposed to begin much earlier but the pandemic played havoc. It seems Mrighdeep Singh Lamba managed to get combined dates of the others with great difficulty for that period. He is keen to roll the movie. The source told MiD Day, "It’s an unfortunate turn of events, but Ali won’t be a part of it as he is busy with the thriller till March-end." Fukrey has Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat.

Ali Fazal is not going to be replaced in Fukrey. It seems the makers will tweak the plot to justify why he is absent from the mad adventure. After Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal shot for Kandahar with Gerard Butler. He said working with him was a wonderful experience. Of late, Ali Fazal has been doing some great projects. His work in the Netflix anthology Ray was also much loved by the critics. The handsome actor is teaming up with Vishal Bhardwaj for Khufiya. It is a spy thriller and also stars Tabu.