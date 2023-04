Pulkit Samrat’s career graph might have been a slow one but he has managed to do some really good films in the comedy space. As we know, he made the transition from TV to films. He was a part of the iconic TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In 2012, he entered the world of films with Bittoo Boss. Today, he has completed 11 long years. Pulkit Samrat told Bollywood Life, "When I stepped into the industry I knew I would look back only to see how far I have grown. These 11 years have been challenging, fulfilling, and filled with multiple learning experiences. These experiences have shaped me and transformed me as an individual as well as an artist. Gratitude only for every project I have been a part of." Also Read - Fukrey 3: Ali Fazal BREAKS SILENCE on his absence from the third installment of the hit franchise; says, 'Zafar ko kabhi kabhi...'

While he is known for his comedy movies like Fukrey, Dolly Ki Doli, Bangistan and others, he has done projects like Taish as well. Pulkit Samrat says he would like to diversify the kind of roles he plays on screen. The actor said, "I look forward to bagging projects which challenge me as an artist and help me evolve. This is what I love about being an actor – there's always room for more." Of course, the Fukrey series has been the most defining project of his career. He tells us, "After Fukrey was released, I attended a wedding.. and met this 1 year old baby who would drink milk only when Ambarsariya song is played!' The song is a classic shot in the bylanes of Delhi.

Pulkit Samrat has tried his hand at various genres. His performance in 3 Storeys which was a thriller was also much loved by all. The Fukrey series has its own fan base. The character of Hunny is a cult one. For his upcoming projects, Pulkit has the third installment of Fukrey series in the pipeline. The actor is going to announce some more projects soon.

He told us, "Fukrey 3 is gonna be a roller coaster ride from the word go! Can’t wait for everyone to witness the madness we all have created in this one!"