After a long wait, now we know the release date of Fukrey 3. Excel Entertainment dropped the poster of its most successful and most popular comedy film franchise. The makers also announced the release date. Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha starrer is back with a bang but it seems Ali Fazal is not a part of the installment. Also Read - Fukrey stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to get married in September? This is what we know of the Big Fat Wedding

The new poster that was released today doesn’t feature Ali Fazal. This raises an important question of whether the actor is part of the franchise or he parted ways. Farhan Akhtar, who produced the series, made the big announcement today sharing two new posters of the film. Both the posters featured all actors right from Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi but Ali Fazal went missing. Also Read - Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding to happen soon? Actress makes BIG revelation

The film has a rage among audiences and it carries its own legacy since 2013 when the first installment was released. The sequel titled released in 2017 was also successful and loved by many. The Fukrey Boys are set to return to the screen with their craziness. The film will release on the festivity of Krishna Janmashtami. Also Read - Fukrey 3: Ali Fazal opts out of the film; makers to tweak the plot

The movie gave birth to iconic characters like Choocha, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, and others. All of them are returning with madness however, it is saddening to know is not a part of the franchise. Well, it has not been confirmed yet, and a section of society asks the makers why Zafar was not on the posters.

Fukrey 3 brings back its cast Pulkit Samrat, , Richa Chadha, , and . It is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by with under the banner of their production company Excel Entertainment. The third installment of the comedy-drama will hit theaters on 7th September 2023.