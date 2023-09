One of the best comedies to come out of modern Bollywood is Fukrey. The third film of the franchise Fukrey 3 is coming on 28 September 2023. Given that Prabhas' Salaar is now postponed to November, the makers decided to make us of this window to release the film. Fukrey is a cult film, and has its fandom which is loyal to characters like Panditji and Choocha. In fact, Choocha has already started to trend on social media. This time, we can see that the brutal but whimsical Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadda) has decided to stand for elections in Delhi. The trio also decide to delve into politics. Also Read - Salaar postponed: THIS Bollywood movie to now release on September 28 instead of Prabhas starrer

Take a look at the trailer of Fukrey 3



Netizens label the trailer as promising

Bollywood is on a good run of late. Films like Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dream Girl 2, OMG 2 and others. Fans said Fukrey 3 also looks like it will hit Rs 100 crores at the box office. Take a look at some of the fan reactions...

Varun Sharma is so magical in the trailer...just loved it man — srabani pandey (@PandeySrabani) September 5, 2023

With Choocha's return in Fukrey 3, get ready to share those moments of uncontrollable laughter with friends and family! — Geeta ji (@Geetaji216) September 5, 2023

Choocha, the master of bizarre dreams and hilarious ideas! ? Can't wait to see what he dreams up in Fukrey3! — Karan (@Me_Karan20) September 5, 2023

Choocha's dreams and visions always crack me up! ? He's a character like no other. Ready to laugh with him in Fukrey3 — Shraddha Roy (@ShraddhaRoy_) September 5, 2023

Wow choocha ne to aag laga di boss. ..just so happy and entertaining trailer — Shayee Holkar (@Shayiba431) September 5, 2023

Fukrey 3 Trailer: Fans missed Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal has missed out on being a part of Fukrey 3 due to lack of dates. Filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba also confirmed the same. Ali Fazal was quoted as saying, "Once a fukra always a fukra, so I am around. But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji." He said that he could not be a part of Fukrey 3 but that does not mean he won't be seen in future films of the franchise. He said that Zafar would be back sooner than expected.

"Just caught the #Fukrey3 trailer, and it's an absolute laugh riot! ? The plane sequence is a highlight, and The Great Choocha & The OG #PankajTripathi steal the show. Missed Ali Zafar, but the election plot looks promising. Can't wait for this hilarious rollercoaster! ?? pic.twitter.com/7TSUKc1zdP — Filmy Scoop (@itsfilmyscoop) September 5, 2023

Zafar bhai kahan hai? ? — ? (@HrithiksAvenger) September 5, 2023

Fukrey 3 with the plot of the election looks great. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba also creates the magic with the team. Varun Sharma is already reigning on social media with his cute antics as Choocha.