Kapil Sharma fans across the world, it's time to rejoice as producer Mahaveer Jain has announced a delightful film on the comedy king. What it is? Well, we finally have a Kapil Sharma biopic in the works and it has a title, too. The life story of the ace standup comedian and supremely talented talk show host will be christened Funkaar. What's more a Director has also been roped in and a better choice couldn't have been bargained for. Mahaveer Jain has got the helmer of the Fukrey franchise, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, on board for Funkaar, and given what he has hitherto done with the two Fukrey movies, we can't think of a better candidate to helm the funnyman's biopic.