Funkaar: Kapil Sharma biopic announced; Fukrey franchise director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba on board – deets inside

The Kapil Sharma biopic has been titled Funkaar, it's being directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey 1 and 2 fame, and being produced by Mahaveer Jain, who has also bankrolled Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar