Funky X Review: Vishwak Sen's comedy drama earns mixed reactions, fans call it…

Vishwak Sen's much-awaited film Funky has finally hit the theatres today. The film is getting mixed reactions on social media. Read on to know more.

Popular Telugu actor Vishwak Sen's much-awaited film Funky has finally hit the theatres. This family rom-com, which came just before the Valentine's Day weekend, is getting a mixed response from the audience. The film is directed by Anudeep KV, who is known for his light-hearted comedy films earlier. Audiences who watched the first day first show on the first day of release started pouring in their reactions on the social media platform X (earlier Twitter). Some people found the film quite funny, while some viewers described it as average or disappointing.

All about Funky

The film also stars Vishwak Sen, Naresh, Kayadu Lohar, and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. The story is interwoven in a family atmosphere, with a tinge of romance and comedy. The director has tried to show relationships, misunderstandings, and funny situations in a light-hearted manner. Many viewers have praised Vishwak Sen's comic timing and said that he has tried to handle the film on his own. At the same time, some people believe that there is not much newness in the story of the film, and many scenes seem repetitive.

Netizens reaction

Some users wrote that the film is a good time-pass entertainer and can be watched with family. He says that those who watch the film in a light mood will like it. On the other hand, some viewers said that many of the jokes in the film are not effective and there is less laughter. Some have called it a 'joke fall flat'. The screenplay of the film could have been better. A user wrote, "A silly, over the top comedy where a few jokes land, but the rest is a complete dud!The film is in the typical Anudeep style comedy zone, banking heavily on one-liners. The jokes work only in a few places, but the rest feels completely silly and gets irritating. The bad editing makes it feel like compilation of comedy scenes. The dubbing is also off.Vishwak does not fit this style of comedy. Anudeep’s writing feels too repetitive and outdated, with very little story."

Another user wrote, "Okok first half but very much entertaining 2nd half. Phata phata peltane unnay, more like satire on recent film-making trends. A dish that served exactly what one expects from Anudeep."

The performances of Kayadu Lohar and other actors have also received mixed responses. Some viewers liked the supporting cast's work, especially VTV Ganesh's comic scenes. At the same time, some people believe that the characters could have been given more depth.

A viewer said, "#funky first half of the movie is quite entertaining, with several good comedy scenes that keep it watchable throughout. While the comedy timing isn't exceptional, it still delivers decent laughs. The cameo appearances by @vamsi84 and @dilraju add a simple touch. The most hilarious moments come whenever the "Chilara Batch" appears on screen-they truly steal the show with their antics."

