India successfully completed its tenure of G20 presidency and held a summit for world leaders in the national capital of Delhi over the weekend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses from the successful event via his social media account and passed the presidency to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. After the successful summit, several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and others took to Twitter (now X) to congratulate PM Modi for India's successful G20 presidency.

Bollywood celebs congratulate PM Modi on India’s successful G20 presidency

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the super success of his latest release Jawan, took to Twitter on Sunday to pen a heartfelt note for PM Modi. The actor shared a video by PM Modi where leaders from all around the world can be seen attending the summit.

“Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…” Shah Rukh wrote via his social media account.

Akshay Kumar, who recently got his Indian citizenship, penned a note as a proud Indian and lauded PM Modi for India’s presidency at the G20. “Bharat’s leadership has proved that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the reality of the new world order. As proud Indians, we hold our heads high today. Thank you Modi ji…thanks everyone who made us feel on top of the world. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” the actor wrote via Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan also marked the momentous occasion and took to Twitter to call India’s presidency a “quantum leap into the forefront of the world”. Anil Kapoor hailed the tremendous success of India’s leadership at the G20 and congratulated PM Modi for his tireless efforts in “pursuit of a brighter future for people worldwide.”