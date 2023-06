was recently granted bail in the 2018 cheque bounce case. On Saturday - June 17, Ameesha surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court, following which senior division judge DN Shukla granted the actress bail. The actress has been asked to appear before the court again on June 21. Now, for the first time in an interview, Ameesha talked about the cheque bounce case. She said that it was a “false complaint”, filed with ulterior purposes. The fraud and cheque bounce case was filed by Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh.

Ameesha Patel’s statement

The actress shared that she is inundated with messages from fans and well-wishers, regarding certain matters at Ranchi. Since the inception of the case, Ameesha said that she has maintained silence and chooses to continue to keep and respectfully let the law take its due course.

“It is unfortunate that my silence, dignity and respect for the system has been taken advantage of by Mr Ajay from Ranchi, who has chosen to spread an environment of bias by creating a public spectacle and to make himself famous at my expense, of what is otherwise due legal process,” she told Zoom.

Ameesha believes that the judicial system will handle the false complaint that was filed with ulterior purposes.

About the case

According to the complaint, Ajay Kumar Singh had transferred Rs. 2.5 crore to Ameesha’s bank account for the production of a movie, . The actress, however, did not proceed with the film. Following this, she sent a cheque of Rs. 2.50 crore back to Ajay but it had bounced. The Supreme Court in August 2022 stayed criminal proceedings for the offence of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Ameesha in connection with the summons issued by Jharkhand’s trial court.

Ameesha’s upcoming projects

The actress will be next seen in Gadar 2, directed by . Gadar 2 will also star and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film will be welcomed in the theaters on August 11. Teaser of Gadar 2 hints that the story will begin right from where things ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 will also have some competition at the box office. It will lock horns with ’s OMG 2 and 's Animal.