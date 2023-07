Bollywood buffs are waiting to relive the nostalgia of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s love story with Gadar 2. Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, the upcoming action drama will hit the theatres on August 11. Ahead of its release, Ameesha Patel has made some shocking revelations about the mismanagement of Anil Sharma Productions, during the film’s last scheduled shoot in Chandigarh. Ameesha Patel expressed her disappointment over the director and the production team through a series of tweets. Also Read - When Bipasha Basu REACTED to Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel's comment on her hips and role in Jism; says, 'You need to be a woman...'

Explaining the context of her complaint, Ameesha Patel first wrote, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!!"

In the following Twitter thread, the actress slammed Anil Sharma and the production unit, for their lack of planning and management, which affected some members of the film unit. The actress claimed that the production house failed to organise proper transport, pay the food bills, and arrange suitable accommodation for the entire team of Gadar 2. In her tweet, Ameesha thanked Zee Studios for stepping in and taking the matter into their own hands.

“There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But Zee Studios stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a professional company,” Ameesha Patel tweeted.

She further claimed that accommodation, transport and food bills of some cast and crew members were left unpaid. Ameesha once again credited “top-notch” Zee Studios for stepping in and correcting the issues caused by the production. The actress wrote, “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again Zee Studios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 superhit film. The film will showcase Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. The duo will reprise their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is co-produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Moviez. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur.