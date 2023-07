Ameesha Patel is back in the news with Gadar 2. Fans are thrilled to know that Tara Singh and Sakina are coming back on screen. The actress told BollywoodLife that she is happy to be back with her iconic characters. She said it was surreal to be on the sets with her Tara Singh, and old team. The actress said that Sunny Deol has become a more amazing person over the years. She stated that they had immense fun together shooting for Gadar 2. The actress said that the film has similar essence of the old one. Ameesha Patel said she is looking forward to her comeback. Ameesha Patel told us, "The trailer is not out as yet. We have a lot of promotional material lined up. Now, a lot of things will come out." Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel reveals BIGGEST change in Sunny Deol from Gadar to now [Exclusive]

When Ameesha Patel made her debut she was one of the most educated actors in the industry. Of late, we have seen how Bollywood stars are being trolled on social media for their lack of academic qualifications. Ameesha Patel who debuted in 2000 was getting film offers when she just passed out of high school. But she went to the US where she got a degree from Tufts University. She tells us, "Even back in the day people spoke about how Ameesha had such high qualifications. I remember Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and I were counted as amongst those who had solid academic background. Both SRK and I are honours students. The conversation around this would happen in film magazines. Now it is there on social media."

Ameesha Patel tells us that many would ask her why did she choose such a career after such academic accomplishments. "I would say, why not. It is not written that Bollywood stars should not have solid educational background. I would say that I see myself as an agent of change," she says. When we asked Ameesha Patel if she feels education is important.

The actress says her only advice for any aspirant who wants to enter the industry in any capacity is to have an educational background. "This is an industry of seasonal employment. I always tell people to come in with basic education. It gives you something to fall back upon. Education is the way to move ahead in life," she advises.