Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel is basking in the success of the patriotic action film which has made over Rs 500 crores in the Indian box office. The actress had one of the biggest debuts in the industry with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She was also seen in a number of films. While Ameesha Patel had some mixed results after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan had to face a spate of flops. This was despite the fact that he was doing films with filmmakers like Yash Raj Films (Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon), Subhash Ghai (Yaadein) and others. But none of the movies worked for Hrithik Roshan. The actor had proved himself as a star and a talented actor right from his first movie.

Ameesha Patel makes a revelation on Hrithik Roshan

Ameesha Patel was on Siddharth Kannan's show where she said that Hrithik Roshan and she would talk a lot during that phase. They felt very confused about what worked with the audience. She was quoted as saying, "And I think, we used to always talk about it like do you even understand the dynamics? On one Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this?" Ameesha Patel revealed that Hrithik Roshan was upset after he was labeled as a one film wonder.

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's bond with Rakesh Roshan

Ameesha Patel said that when she came to know that Rakesh Roshan was planning Koi Mil Gaya for Hrithik Roshan, she felt at ease. She said she knew it would be a huge success. Koi Mil Gaya was a bumper hit, and even had a sequel. She said that the success of movies like Pathaan and Gadar 2 has proved that age is no determinant when it comes to stardom. She said that whenever actors take a slightly longer break for a personal or professional reasons and return, people call it a comeback.

In Gadar 2, she is seen as Sakina, now playing a mother to a grown-up Jeetay played by Utkarsh Sharma.