Ameesha Patel has been making headlines recently because of her recently released movie, Gadar 2, which has become a huge success at the box office. Before this, Ameesha hadn't experienced much success in the film industry, and she didn't appear in many movies. She recently opened up about the reason behind this, revealing that most producers were hesitant to cast her in their films.

Ameesha Patel reveals why producers didn't cast her in films

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Ameesha Patel shared one of the biggest regrets of her career. She explained that there was a time when she missed out on the opportunity to work with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the blame fell on her manager.

Ameesha recounted the past, saying, "There was a fantastic project in the works, but I won't disclose its name because the film has already been made. Back then, my manager and Mr Bhansali didn't see eye-to-eye. When I parted ways with that manager, Bhansali told me that there were many moments when we could have collaborated, but my manager's interference prevented it from happening."

Missed so many big opportunities due to her manager

Later on, Ameesha learned that not only Sanjay Leela Bhansali but also other prominent filmmakers like Yash Raj Films and Sajid Nadiadwala were interested in casting her in their projects. However, they were all reluctant to approach her due to her manager's reputation.

This revelation sheds light on the challenges Ameesha Patel faced in her career due to her manager's differences with top filmmakers. It's a reminder of how the dynamics behind the scenes in the film industry can have a significant impact on an actor's opportunities and career trajectory. Despite these setbacks, Ameesha Patel's success in Gadar 2 demonstrates that talent and perseverance can eventually lead to a breakthrough in the ever-competitive world of Bollywood.



Gadar 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 is still playing in theatres even after 25 days. While its earnings have decreased a bit, it's still making a good amount of money. So far, the movie has collected Rs 503.67 crore. Gadar 2, the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha from 2001, finally came to the big screen after a long wait of 22 years.