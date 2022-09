is quite active on social media. She often takes the internet by storm with her sizzling pictures and videos in bikinis. And this time, the actress teamed up with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas for a romanctic video and fans are loving the India-Pakistan collaboration. Also Read - Ameesha Patel gets age shamed as she flaunts her curves in a bikini; ‘budhape mein bhi’

It seems like Ameesha and Imran bumped into each other in Bahrain last week. The two seem to be good friends with each other and it reflected in their chemistry. In the video, Ameesha and Imran were seen romancing each other on the song Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai from Kranti originally featuring Ameesha and . Imran made his Bollywood debut with starrer Creature and was later seen in a short role in 's . Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen: 5 Bollywood actresses who got addicted to smoking in real life

"Having fun in BAHRAIN last week with my superstar friend @imranabbas.official …originally a song from my KRANTI w/ @iambobbydeol .. happens to be 1 of @imranabbas.official fav songs and mine .. filmyyyyyyness," Ameesha captioned her Instagram video.. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel sets social media on fire in a red bikini; fans go gaga over her super hot avatar [View Pics]

Replying to Ameesha's video, Imran said that he loved recording this video and also expressed his desire to meet the actress again. "It was so much fun recording this video on certainly one of my most favourite songs shot on you. Looking forward to seeing you soon again," he commented.

Watch Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas' romantic video here:

Meanwhile, Ameesha is currently shooting with for the sequel of her 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The two actors have reunited after 20 years and they will be reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in the film.

Gadar 2 went on the floors last year in October. The original film was loosely based on the tragic love story between British Indian Army World War II veteran Boota Singh and a young Muslim woman named Zainab against the backdrop of the Partition.

The film also brings together director and the original distributor Zee Studios. The film features Sharma's son, the actor Utkarsh Sharma, who had appeared in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as the child of the characters played by Deol and Patel.