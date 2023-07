Ameesha Patel has been hitting the headlines, more for her controversial statements, rather than her upcoming film, Gadar 2, with Sunny Deol. Earlier expressed her disapproval about the mismanagement of Gadar 2 director, Anil Sharma’s film team. Now, the actress has once again shared her thoughts on the content shown on the OTT platform. While on a promotional outing for Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel made some shocking comments on LGBTQ films shown on the short-form screening platform, which according to her cannot be enjoyed by everyone in a family. Also Read - Gadar 2: Director Anil Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel's accusations on his production house

Ameesha Patel on audience wanting clean films

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel shared that the audience is eagerly waiting for a full-fledged, entertaining, and “clean” film in Bollywood, that could be watched by everyone in a family. But since OTT platforms provide content over an array of different topics, it usually becomes unsuitable for certain age groups. “People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing,” she said. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel maintains her stand on Bipasha Basu led Jism kind of roles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Ameesha Patel on homosexual content on OTT platforms

Coming to the topic of homosexual films and web series shown on OTT platforms, Ameesha Patel said, “OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch.” Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol song Main Nikla Gadi Leke gets new tadka; Arijit Singh joins Udit Narayan

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Ameesha Patel does not like skin show

Ameesha Patel, not being an open book, when it comes to the portrayal of intimate and racy scenes in showbiz, was proved when she in a separate interview, addressed Bipasha Basu’s comments on her being too “petite” for playing the role of Jism. The actress revealed that while Jism was indeed a great film, she had reservations when it came to performing steamy and bold scenes. Ameesha claimed that she was not comfortable with showing too much skin on screen.

Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will be reprising their roles as Sakeena and Tara Singh respectively, for the much-anticipated Gadar 2. Dropping hints on the essence of Gadar 2, she said the film will be a complete family entertainer, embedded with “family values,” and “heart-wrenching moments,” accompanied by power-packed action sequences, dialogues, and music. Gadar 2 will be hitting the big screens on August 11.