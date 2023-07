Ameesha Patel is one actress who has gained fame with her film Gadar, and till date, people call her Sakina. As she gears up for Gadar 2, she has been making news for several reasons and lately she was making headlines for publicly slamming the Gadar director Anil Sharma over the non-payment of technicians of the film starring her and Sunny Deol in the lead, while Anil refused these allegations by Ameesha and called them absolutely false and untrue. And now it looks like all is well between the filmmaker and the actress, as she just posted a tweet with him that has her and Anil Sharma in the frame, and she revealed that she spent the entire day with him. Also Read - Gadar 2 song Khairiyat OUT NOW: Sunny Deol as a distraught dad finds the perfect voice in Arijit Singh's soulful melody [Watch]

Ameesha's tweet reads, I Spent the entire day today with @Anilsharma_dir at his office. A director who I have known and respected for 24 years and counting now! I enjoyed seeing Khairayat Song With him and the entire team".

Spent the entire day today with ⁦@Anilsharma_dir⁩ at his office .. a director who I have known and respected for 24 years n counting now !! Enjoyed seeing KHAIRAYAT SONG With him and the entire team ???????? pic.twitter.com/4VAFGOIFnk — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 18, 2023

Talking about Ameesha's allegations against him, Anil Sharma said in his interview, "I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false; none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous." After publicly slamming the filmmaker, the actress has even announced a patch-up with him, and the netizens are calling it a publicity stunt to grab attention for their film Gadar 2, which has no buzz in the market for now.

Ameesha Patel is one of the controversy queen in the industry, recently she was held for bouncing cheque and she was out from the jail on bail. Talking about it for the first time, Ameesha had said, “I am inundated with messages from my fans and well-wishers, regarding certain matters at Ranchi. I have since the inception of the case maintained gracefully silent that I choose to continue to keep and respectfully let the law take its due course. It is unfortunate that my silence, dignity and respect for the system has been taken advantage of by Mr Ajay from Ranchi, who has chosen to spread an environment of bias by creating a public spectacle and to make himself famous at my expense, of what is otherwise due legal process". Gadar 2 will be releasing on August 11, 2023.