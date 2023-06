Ameesha Patel is on a high as she celebrates her birthday with her friends at a club, and a Thai dancing video of the Gadar 2 actress goes viral, where she is seen stripping off her shirt and doing the happy dance. Ameesha's happy dance is getting a lot of drastic reactions from the netizens; many are age-shaming her and calling her Buddhi, while others are taking a dig at her as she has had a release after ages in Gadar 2. Ameesha Patel was one of the most successful actress of her times and managed to become a trend setter for everything. Also Read - Gadar 2 teaser to be attached to Adipurush: Utkarsh Sharma aka Jeete reveals why the team took the decision

Watch the viral video of Ameesha Patel dancing in a club and stripping her shirt off that grabs a lot of attention and draws criticism. The actress gets age shamed and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One user said," Lagta hain sakina ko pakistan jana he padega". Another user commented, " Nashe ma talli hogai... aunty.". One more user wrote, " She is so drunk. But theek hai. Bday hai ladki ka !!". She was trolled and how, "Modern nashedi Sakina begam".

Ameesha Patel will be seen making her comeback with the sequel to her cult film Gadar 2, starring as Tara Singh and her as Sakina. Ameesha is damn excited for this one, and she wants her fans to relive the magic of the film that was celebrated by the world during that time. The makers even released the original Gadar in theatres before releasing Gadar 2, and Ameesha had even visited theatres to see the Gen Z reaction to her film. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reveals challenges faced while releasing Gadar in 2001

Ameesha made her debut with in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and later did some amazing work, but her career as an actress didn't take off, and now that she is back with her second innings going, this might be a door opener for good work again.