Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are on the verge of creating history with their much-anticipated movie, Gadar 2. According to reports, the directorial work of Anil Sharma is setting new records with its advance booking numbers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Gadar 2 has already seen an 'extraordinary' sale of advance tickets, surpassing 76,000 bookings for its opening day. Taran Adarsh's insights indicated that PVR alone has sold 33,000 tickets for Gadar 2's debut day. Moreover, INOX and Cinepolis have joined the surge by selling 25,500 and 18,100 Gadar 2 tickets respectively for August 11. This collectively amounts to over 76,600 tickets already sold for the film's opening day.

The buzz around Gadar 2 is so strong that it is predicted to possibly secure the second biggest opening of the year, trailing behind only Pathaan. Industry analysts forecast that the film is poised for a massive box office debut, potentially raking in around Rs 25 crores.

The original Gadar movie, set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India, portrayed the passionate love story between a Muslim girl named Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and an Indian Sikh boy named Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). In this sequel, Tara Singh will once again traverse the border, this time in pursuit of reuniting with his son.

However, it's worth noting that Gadar 2 will face box office competition from Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2. Utkarsh Sharma, who portrays Sunny Deol's son in Gadar 2, shared his thoughts on the clash, emphasizing that both films can coexist harmoniously. He highlighted the need to revive the celebratory atmosphere that was once associated with multiple films released together.

Gadar 2 is expected to continue the legacy of its predecessor. Sunny Deol shared his anticipation about the film's performance, acknowledging the uncertainty around Gadar's success initially and expressing hope that Gadar 2 will follow the same path. The film is set to release on August 11, sharing the day with OMG 2, which is also generating considerable pre-release excitement.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is anticipated to record substantial advance ticket sales as well, aiming for around 60,000 tickets the night before its release. On the other hand, Gadar 2 is looking to outdo this figure, targeting over 2,00,000 advance ticket sales, potentially resulting in an opening day collection exceeding Rs 20 crore nett.

Sunny Deol has previously expressed his sentiments regarding Gadar 2, noting his initial hesitation to revisit the beloved film. However, after being moved by the script narrated by Anil Sharma, he decided to embark on this cinematic journey once again. Gadar 2, along with OMG 2, is all set to grace the theaters on August 11, promising a power-packed cinematic showdown.