Gadar 2 is the latest hot topic of discussion. The movie is smashing records after records at the box office. It has become one of the highest grossing films of 2023 so far. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office by the end of its eighth day. Well, this film has also brought Dharmendra's family together. A video of Hema Malini has now made it to the internet in which she is seen praising Sunny Deol and others after watching Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol, JP Dutta planning Border 2? Are fans ready? [Check Reactions]

Hema Malini was papped outside the theatre after watching Gadar 2. She heaped praises on the makers of the film and stated that it brings back the 70s and 80s feel. It is exactly how she expected it to be . She praised director Anil Sharma and said that Sunny Deol is superb in the film. She even praised Utkarsh Sharma who plays Sunny Deol's son in the film. She further went on to add that the film brings out the patriotic film and also has a beautiful message around Hindu-Muslim bhaichaara in the end. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol starrer zooms past Pathaan, Baahubali 2, RRR and more TOP grossing films

Check out Hema Malini's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Earlier, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were papped after watching Gadar 2. It was a reunion of sorts as fans got to see Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Bobby Deol together probably for the first time. There was a lot of commotion around how Esha Deol and others missing Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding. But all is well and the family is only rejoicing the stupendous success of Gadar 2. Also Read - Watched Gadar 2? Now catch these Top 10 Sunny Deol movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Just yesterday, Dharmendra also shared a picture thanking all the fans for showering so much love on Gadar 2.

Always….Always need your love and good wishes. Friends, love you for your thundering applause ? pic.twitter.com/8JQ4hGCW8I — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 19, 2023

Talking about Gadar 2, the story is about Tara Singh and Sakina. Their son Jeete gets trapped in Pakistan and it is Tara Singh who travels to the neighbouring country to bring him back. Of course there is high voltage action and drama. Fans are simply loving to see the fierce Tara Singh back on screen. The nostalgia value has also hit hard!