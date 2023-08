Gadar 2 is creating mayhem at the ticket windows. Sunny Deol's film has no signs of stopping even in the weekdays. Tomorrow, it looks like it will make Rs 55 crores plus at the box office. The 66 year old superstar has won over one and all with his machismo, emotional dialogues and innocent charm as Tara Singh. While Gadar is a trusted brand name, no one thought that the film would generate such euphoria. The trailer had got a mixed response. Gadar 2 has recovered its budget of Rs 120 crores and is aiming to beat records of Dangal and Pathaan in the domestic market. While these films were hits globally, Gadar 2 is making maximum moolah from domestic mass circuits. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh based on a real-life love story? Deets inside

Kamaal R Khan has word of advice for Aamir Khan

2023 has been year of comebacks so far. Shah Rukh Khan made whole of Bollywood cheer as Pathaan crossed Rs 1,500 crores at the global market. Rajinikanth, 75, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in 3 days with Jailer. Many fans of Aamir Khan also hope that he will soon plan a grand comeback. He has gone into a shell after the massive failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. His good friends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have urged him to comeback at the movie. Now, Kamaal R Khan has the best idea for him. This is what he put up on social media...

Now Aamir Khan is having all the chances to make bigger blockbuster than #Pathan and #Gadar2. He should make #Sarfarosh2 and story should be against Pakistan. Naseeruddin Shah was Pakistani only in Sarfrosh. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 14, 2023

We know that Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah delivered sublime performances in Sarfarosh. The actor played ACP Ajay. The movie was way ahead of its time in story-telling and treatment. Fans of Aamir Khan have also endorsed the views of Kamaal R Khan this time.

ओ भाई

जब तक वो परफेक्शन के साथ सरफरोश २ बनाकर रिलीज करेगा तक तक सनी देओल और शाहरुख खान 5-5 फ़िल्म कर चुके होंगे।??? — Sunder Singh (@SunderS44965977) August 14, 2023

Main bhi AJ subha yehi soch Raha tha — MD Nur-Alam (@MDNurAl57997732) August 14, 2023

Great idea ..jokes apart. I liked sarfarosh a lot..if we can polish it abit more with good writing it can work. — aman (@amangrwl9) August 14, 2023

Even fans of Sunny Deol are demanding reboots of classics like Border, Ghatak, Ghayal, Damini and more films. Even Aamir Khan has some great movies that can be brought back. Bollywood is unbeatable if the movies find resonance with smaller cities and towns.