Gadar 2, headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is gearing up for a release on August 11. Ahead of its theatrical premiere, fans were treated to the recreation of the iconic Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava song, from the film's prequel, Gadar. Now, Gadar 2 director, Anil Sharma has come up with another surprise for us. In an interview, he confirmed that Gadar's still-favourite Main Nikla Gaddi Leke song will also get reprised in Gadar 2. But, keeping the present audience in mind, the filmmaker added that the rebooted version will be more "modernisied."

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Anil Sharma revealed that music director Mithoon has recreated a new version of the Main Nikla Gaddi Leke track. "The sounds and music used in it are quite modern and young. Unke saath jab hum Tara, Sakeena, aur iss gaane ko dekhte hai toh aisa ek feel aata hai ki hum yaadon ki jhoole mein jhool rahe hai, anand hi hilorein le rahein hain (When we will see the song along with the chemistry of Tara and Sakeena, we are sure to become nostalgic and walk down the memory lane)," he said.

Anil Sharma further added that while folk songs are usually recreated in films, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke is the one-and-only song that has inspired other folk songs. "Aaj sab jagah Rajasthan mein yeh gaana bajaya jaata hai. (In Rajasthan, this song can be heard in every nook and corner)," shared the film director. Anil Sharma credited the popularity of the song to Gadar music director Uttam Singh and lyricist Anand Bakshi, who were the original creators of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Anil Sharma did not forget to express his gratitude towards the mass audience who showered their undulating love on Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. Calling it a “public’s song” the director concluded that he feels glad that the masses are enjoying the track. Till now, there has been no updates about the song’s release date.

Besides Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also stars actors Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa. This time, the story will focus on the father-son equation. Reports also claim the Gadar 2 is expected to take place against the backdrop of India in the 70s, almost 20 years after Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel’s Sakeena reunited again, in Gadar.