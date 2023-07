Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are returning to the big screens as Tara Singh and Sakina with Gadar 2. The first film is an iconic one and people have high expectations from the second one. The trailer of the film released yesterday and it has received all positive reviews. Actor Akash Dhar is also a part of the film. He will be playing the role of Major Bhargav. Akash has been a part of films like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Akash spoke about his character in the film. Also Read - Gadar 2: Esha Deol promotes Sunny Deol’s comeback film despite being ignored by him for son Karan's wedding

He said, “I play a positive character from the Indian Army by the name of Major Bhargav. He is in the midst of India-Pakistan war and is facing a lot of trouble. And then along with Tara Singh, who comes to his aid. They together tackle and get through the entire attack. So, I am with Sunny Deol throughout. Major Bhargav is a team lead.”

Akash further spoke about working with Sunny Deol in this iconic movie.

He shared, "So, I was a bit nervous. I remember I had to perform a scene with Sunny Deol. I have worked with him before. He has been my director in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. So I knew him. However, I never met him on the film's set. We met for the first time for Gadar 2. This was just before the scene to be shot between me and him."

“The scene was amidst a war and there was a lot of intensity and things happening. All action happening around. I was also in that intense look and mode and I am sure he was also in the same condition. The director called us for rehearsal, and we met. We looked up at each other. He was speaking to Anil Sharma and he looked at me and broke into a smile. He instantly remembered me from Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. So, I just went and we shook hands, and hugged each other. It was fun and after that it was a free flow and I wasn’t that nervous. He made me very comfortable. It was a special moment for me, “he added.

He further shared, “I did not get much to work with Ameesha Patel but to be a part of such an iconic movie and to see the legendary Tara Singh in front of eyes was fantastic. It was an experience in itself. All my action sequences have happened with him. He guided on what to do and what not to do. He is such an experienced guy. He is an action hero and he knows everything about an action film. So I got to learn a lot from him like how to face the camera while performing an action scene and all. I was just observing him and listening to his instructions. The beautiful part is that he knows a lot intensity before the camera but otherwise he is a very chilled out, smiling and soft spoken man. “