Gadar is one of the most highly anticipated films in the upcoming new movies list. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, fans are desperately looking forward to watch the drama directed by Anil Sharma on the big screen. The two stars are reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina in the film. In Gadar, Tara Singh crossed the border for the love of his life Sakina and this time, it appears that he is going to cross the border for his son. More details of the storyline would be revealed as the trailer releases. But wait, will Ameesha Patel not attend the trailer launch event?

Why would Ameesha Patel skip Gadar 2 trailer launch event?

As per a report in news18.com, Ameesha Patel may skip the trailer launch event of Gadar 2 thanks to co-star Simrat Kaur. She wants to avoid questions about Simrat Kaur's alleged sleazy videos that went viral recently and rather wants to showcase her support to her. Ameesha reportedly feels that she should lend her support to Simrat Kaur and rather avoid controversial questions. It is also being reported that the makers of Gadar 2 have incorporated only one scene of Simrat in the trailer owing to the controversy. Simrat Kaur has been paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar 2. Utkarsha Sharma is playing the role of the grown-up son of Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh and Sakina in Gadar 2.

Earlier, Ameesha Patel took to her Twitter account to talk about Simrat Kaur's video and said that she spent an evening defending her. She also requested all to not shame a girl. This was after fans of Gadar objected to Simrat Kaur's casting in a 'clean' film.

Check out Ameesha Patel's tweet below:

Spent the entire evening 2day defending the negativity sorrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opp Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity n not shame a girl! Lets encourage new talent !! ???? — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 12, 2023

Well, there is no confirmation around Ameesha Patel skipping the trailer launch of Gadar 2. So until she goes missing from the big event, rumours would remain to be rumours.