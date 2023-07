Fans surely can’t keep calm, as 22 years later, Gadar 2 is bringing iconic pair Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel together as Tara Singh and Sakeena on the big screen. A few weeks ahead of the release of the much-anticipated movie, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Mumbai. The grand trailer launch event witnessed the entire star cast of Gadar 2 coming together under one roof. Gadar 2’s lead pair Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were seen reprising their Tara Singh and Sakeena avatars at the launch. The event became the talk of the town, as during the same Sunny Deol turned a bit teary-eyed. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol feels politics creates hatred between India-Pakistan; says, 'Dono taraf utna hi pyaar hai'

Sunny Deol gets emotional

A paparazzo account shared a clip, giving a glance at an emotional Sunny Deol. The video, which is making rounds on the internet, shows Gadar's leading lady Ameesha Patel wiping her co-star's tears and even giving him a warm hug while consoling him. The clip opens with Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol standing on the stage, while Gadar's iconic song O Ghar Aaja Pardesi, is played in the background. The stars, dressed in the traditional ensemble of their characters, had a big smile on their faces. Ameesha Patel looked gorgeous in a bright red heavy-duty garara set. She carried her tulle dupatta in traditional Sakeena style, covering her head. Her middle-parted curled tresses were left open. Sunny Deol, on the other hand, looked handsome in a mustard kurta, paired with a white salwar-style pyjama, black blazer and sports shoes. He sealed his look with a beige turban.

About Gadar 2 trailer

After a wait for a while, the fans finally got a glimpse of what Gadar 2 had in store for them. It won't be wrong to say that the trailer release has added fuel to the fire of the immense craze around it. The trailer has assured the movie buffs that Gadar 2 will be equally high on action and drama. It even gave a glimpse at the high-octane dialogue in the movie. While in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh crossed the border for his love Sakeena, essayed by Ameesha Patel, this time Gadar 2 shows him crossing it for his son Jeete.

Watch the trailer here

Gadar 2 detail

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 will hit the theatres on August 11. Apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel it also features Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra and Simrat Kaur Among others.