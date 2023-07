Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel is going to be back as Sakina soon on the big screen. After a span of four to five years, she is going to be seen on the screen. Ameesha Patel said maybe God was waiting for the perfect film for her. The actress told us that she is happy to see the changes in the industry. She told BollywoodLife, "I feel people are a lot less hypocritical now. In our times, no one would even acknowledge a relationship forget about indulging in PDA. It would be seen as a dent to their image. Now, society has become a lot more accepting of things, which is great. I also love how there is great space for everyone whether it is a typical hero, anti-hero or a good ensemble cast." Also Read - Gadar 2 song Khairiyat: Sunny Deol will tear you up with the new number, check Exclusive deets

Ameesha Patel told us that she is a huge fan of Aditya Roy Kapur. "I watched his show, The Night Manager. I thought he was amazing in it. I have seen his other works too. I also like Kartik Aaryan. I think he brings a great energy with him. Even Sidharth Malhotra is nice. I would love to work with these younger guys if someone has a great script and role. I feel once you suit a script, half of the job is done. I am open to working with the new crop of stars."

Of late, there is a lot of talk on how some Bollywood superstars who have crossed 50 prefer to work with actresses in the age group of 25 to 35. Some have also been trolled heavily for looking so mismatched. "I feel Ajay Devgn is sensible in this regard. He works a lot with actresses who are close to his age. We can see his pairings in Drishyam. It is okay for an actor to work with a much younger heroine if the script and story demands it. If a pairing is a mismatch, the audience gives its verdict," she says.

Ameesha Patel reveals people also told her that Sunny Deol was too old for her to romance on screen, and that she was playing a mother. The actress was studying in Boston at that time, along with working in films. "I did not have any hesitation because I knew that was the story and character written for the plot," she states.