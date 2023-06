Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is gearing up for a release on August 11. While we are aware that the film will majorly focus on Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma, the fate of Ameesha Patel’s Sakeena is still shrouded in mystery. Or is it? Recently, Ameesha Patel dropped a cryptic still from Gadar 2 on Instagram, which is speculated to be related to Sakeena’s character. The still has whipped up a storm on the internet, with users claiming that it is a massive spoiler. Also Read - 3 Idiots 2 starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi on cards? Kafas actor spills beans on latest conversation with director

Ameesha Patel drops cryptic still from Gadar 2

The still portrayed a blurry picture of Sunny Deol's Tara Singh sitting on the premises of a crematorium. His hands are folded and he seems to be mourning the loss of someone, in front of a corpse. A mosque can be seen behind him. Earlier, rumours were doping around that Sakeena might die in Gadar 2. And if not anything, this film still reinforced that thought further.

Amesesha Patel clarifies on Gadar film still

Ameesha Patel, however, has clarified in her caption that the picture does not indicate Sakeena's death. Addressing fans, she wrote "Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of you have been concerned and worried about this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it is SAKEENA who is dead!!! Well, it's not !! Who it is I can't say but it is NOT SAKEENA! So please don't worry !! Love u all."

Fans react to Gadar 2 film still

Even after the clarification, some social media users refused to believe that the still was not a spoiler. They posted a barrage of comments in the post, pointing fingers at Ameesha Patel, for revealing the plot. While one user remarked, “Ese to puri movie hi reveal kar dogi mam (you'll reveal the whole film like this)” another disappointed individual agreed, “Story bhi batado (tell us the story too).” “Why are you spoiling the movie before its release, people would have gone in anticipation of something wrong with Sakeena, and now you curtailed the audience by giving the spoiler out or maybe you are just bluffing," came another harsh criticism.

Udd Ja Kaale Kaawa and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke will be reprsied in Gadar 2

The audience is waiting with bated breaths for Gadar 2’s release. Recently, the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaawa, from the iconic 2001 film Gadar was released in a recreated version for Gadar 2. According to Anil Sharma, the popular Main Nikla Gaddi Leke song is also to be rebooted for the upcoming sequel.