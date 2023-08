Ameesha Patel is riding high on success after being a significant part of Gadar 2, and she cannot stop praising Sunny Deol for giving her the opportunity to play Sakina once again after 21 years. Sunny and Ameesha won millions of hearts with Tara Singh and Sakina, and the film is eyeing to enter the 500 crore club soon. Amid celebrating the huge success, Ameesha Patel's interview with Sunny Deol has been circulated online, where she went a tad bit OTT on praising the Gadar 2 star and is facing trolling. The actress is seen talking positively about Sunny Deol, and trollers allegedly say that all this buttering is only because Sunny Deol cast her in Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol confirms being in talks for Border 2, reveals real reason why it was shelved

Ameesha Patel gets trolled for praising Sunny Deol in this viral video.

As Ameesha goes OTT while heaping praise on the Gadar 2 star, you can see Sunny Deol looking a tad bit uncomfortable as he is not used to this public display, and he reciprocates by calling her a sweet person and a perfect fit for Sakina's character.

Ameesha Patel owes her career to Rakesh Roshan.

In her latest interview, she even went on and thanked Rakesh Roshan for making her a sensation overnight by giving her the lead role of Sonia's character in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. Ameesha is often known as a one-film wonder, but Gadar 2's success has definitely changed things positively for her.

Ameesha Patel recalls how people didn't have faith in Hrithik Roshan and was asking to postponed Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai release during that time.

After the massive success of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel has been giving explosive interviews and one on of her interactions she had revealed how nobody believed in Hrithik Roshan, "Everyone was against the launch because everyone had no faith in Hrithik (Roshan) because, at the same time, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan was being launched. I was a non-filmy, and he was being launched with Kareena, so this was a very underdog project until, of course, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actually came to the screens. People asked Mr. Rakesh Roshan to change the release date because we had Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's films Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Mela before and after us."