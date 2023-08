Sunny Deol’s latest release Gadar 2 has been creating havoc at the Indian box office. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Bollywood’s biggest superhits including Dangal and KGF Chapter 2 and has emerged as the third highest grossing Hindi film ever. With the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma also hinted at the possibility of a third installment in the action film franchise. In a recent interview, Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel explained the ending of the film and revealed how the cast was unaware about the possibility of Gadar 3 until the Gadar 2 released. Also Read - Sunny Deol hikes fee after Gadar 2 success, check other stars who followed the same route

Ameesha Patel reveals why Sakeena didn’t meet Muskaan in Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel, who reprised her role of Sunny Deol’s character Tara Singh’s wife Sakeena in Gadar 2, said that no one in the entire cast and crew knew about the announcement of Gadar 3. The actor also revealed why director Anil Sharma did not let her character Sakeena meet her son’s love interest, Muskaan (played by Simrat Kaur) in the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt to join forces for a legal drama based on Babri Masjid case?

“There is no acknowledgement of her as a daughter-in-law by Sakeena. That’s the question about which everyone is wondering,” Ameesha said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The actor added, “If Tara had given support to an aged person, he would have said that he or she is either like his mother or father. If it was a boy, he would have said that he is like his son. Similarly, in the film, Tara says that Muskaan is like his ‘beti’; he didn’t say ‘bahu’. That’s the nobility of Tara’s character. That’s why the director didn’t make Sakeena meet the girl.” Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan extends olive branch to Sunny Deol, says this about Gadar 2

Possible plot of Gadar 3

So will there be a grand meetup between Sakeena and her son's love interest Muskaan? To this, Ameesha revealed the possible plot of Gadar 3 and said that she doesn’t know whether Muskaan’s character will be there in the next part or will be sent back to Pakistan. The actor added that the romantic track in the film between Jeete and Muskaan came as a surprise as it wasn’t supposed to be in the film.

“It was just that they had to continue to make it convincing and take some cinematic liberty. In such a war-like situation, will the guy go there looking for love? He has gone there to look for his father. That’s why Anil Sharma did not show me hugging or welcoming the girl (in the end). He took that corrective measure in the end and left it as a question mark,” Ameesha added in her interview.