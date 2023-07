Gadar 2 trailer has left everyone excited. It is after almost two decades that the sequel of Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer is coming to the screens. Back in 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha created quite a stir at the box office. It became one of the most successful films ever. Now, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina are coming back to entertain the audience. Today, a trailer launch event of Gadar 2 was held. Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and many more attended the event. The actress made some candid revelations. Also Read - Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa on stepping into Amrish Puri's shoes as the villain; says, 'Sau actors bhi...'

Ameesha Patel takes a U-turn?

At the event, Ameesha Patel said that she shares a father-daughter relationship with director Anil Sharma. When asked why, she said that they fight a lot. She jokingly said that they keep fighting, she keeps blocking him on Instagram and WhatsApp and then unblocking him. That's the kind of bond they share. Ameesha Patel also praised Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma who plays the role of Tara Singh and Sakina's son in the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 trailer: Ameesha Patel reveals people in the industry asked her not to sign the Sunny Deol film

This comes after Ameesha Patel earlier made allegations of mismanagement against the makers of Gadar 2. She said that technicians, makeup artists, and costume designers associated with the film were not provided with proper remuneration. She also shared about the unpaid bills for accommodation, transportation and food. However, later she shared a picture with director Anil Sharma and it appeared that all is well between the two. Also Read - Gadar 2 Trailer launch event: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel make a smashing entry as Tara Singh and Sakina with Dhol and truck [VIEW PICS]

Ameesha Patel's bond with Sunny Deol

At the trailer launch event of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel also called Sunny Deol her best co-star ever. She said that even if she had to play a plant in a Sunny Deol film, she would happily do it.

The story of Gadar 2 is about Tara Singh and Sakina's son getting trapped in Pakistan. Tara Singh crosses the borther to bring back his son. The trailer has left fans quite excited for the film. It will release in the theatres on August 11, 2023. Gadar 2 is going to clash with Oh My God 2. Let's see who wins the box office battle.