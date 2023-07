Gadar 2 has great buzz on the ground level as per trade experts. The nostalgia and emotions associated with the project are precious for millions of film-goers. The actress caught up with BollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE chat. She tells us, "It feels great to have such a loved character like Sakina in my repertoire. It is such an iconic character. I feel very few actors gets such memorable roles." Ameesha Patel also told us that there were few sequel films where the original cast was retained, and the story is like a continuation of a classic one. "Everything is intact with Gadar 2," she says. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel fans upset with casting of Simratt Kaur Randhawa; share steamy clips from her past project

Sunny Deol is back as the emotional, volatile but tender-hearted Tara Singh. How has the macho star changed over the years? She tells us, "Sunny Sir is more of a gentleman. He is more elegant, more amazing and lot more fun to work with. I can say we are now better friends than before. I feel he has truly become a more amazing person."

Ameesha Patel has a loyal fan base as it is evident from the love being showered on the actress. Her last movie was in 2018. She says, "I guess God was saving me for Gadar 2. I don't know my career went a little off track. I feel you should ask this to the makers (producers and directors). At the end of the day, they give you work. I am open to working with everyone in films or in OTT. I have worked with the Khans, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan in the past, so I have had the great moments. In fact, if you see my films I have worked with producers multiple times. They liked my professionalism. Whether it is Ratan Jain or Ramesh Taurani, I have done many films. Even with heroes, I have done multiple movies with Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn and Arjun Rampal."

The actress says there was immense comfort factor in working with Zee Studios. "But the most comforting thing was to revisit the characters of Tara Singh and Sakina for both of us," she gushes. Ameesha Patel says fans will see more of her in the trailer which should be out soon.