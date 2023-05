Ameesha Patel will reprise her role of Sakeena in the sequel of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The actress is all set for the second chapter of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues alongside Sunny Deol who will return as Tara Singh. The film that has earned the status of an iconic cult classic is returning with its sequel after 22 years. Recently at a press conference, Ameesha spoke to the media and expressed her thoughts about her film. However, on social media, she got criticized for her statement. Read on to know more. Also Read - Deepika Padukone joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan to achieve this amazing feat; here's what it means

At a press conference event in Mumbai, said Gadar is a movie that spread only love and no hatred. She continued saying the film shows all religions, castes, and creeds. In the story, a Pakistani girl marries a Hindu and still follows her Islam religion and aka Tara Singh accepted her religion and respected her. According to her, the film promotes unity and teaches us to live as one in harmony. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan finally aces the 'modern Indian' look with a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation; impressed fans say, 'Sara zamana sara ka dewaana'

Her statement didn’t go well with netizens and received major flak. Netizens called her dumb for putting up the wrong facts. One user said, “I don't remember in GADAR 1 Tara Singh accepting Islam!!! Kisi ko yaad hoto plz let us know.” Second said, “Tara Singh ne Islam nahi kabul kia.” While another agreed to others and wrote, “No!!!! What ... He didn't accepted Islam he just respected her LoL don't brainwash people.” Also Read - Top 10 Dangerous Locations used in Bollywood Movies

Gadar is a love story set during the partition of India and Pakistan. Sunny Deol who plays the role of Tara Singh marries Pakistani girl Sakeena played by Ameesha Patel and lives a happy life. Unfortunately, their happiness is for a short period until Sakeena’s father forces her to leave her family and return to Pakistan. The movie then explores their struggle and how Tara Singh fights all odds.

Gadar 2 is said to continue the story after 22 years with the same cast such as Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma who played the little kid is now grown in the second chapter. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is directed by and is produced by Zee Studios. The highly anticipated film is set to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.