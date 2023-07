Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are geared up for the release of their upcoming film Gadar 2. They will once again be slipping into the shoes of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel weaved magic on the screen, with their chemistry in the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The duo reunited again after almost 22 years for Gadar 2. Recently, in an interview, Ameesha Patel opened up about her experience of working with Sunny Deol in the upcoming action entertainer, calling him the “best co-star.” Also Read - Gadar 2: Nana Patekar dubs for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film; predicts fate at box office

Ameesha Patel calls Sunny Deol best co-star

In an interaction with ANI, Ameesha Patel revealed, “Sunny is the best co-star I have ever worked with." Dropping a subtle hint about Gadar 2’s plot, the actress revealed that the film will bear a “deep link” between Tara Singh, Sakeena, and their family, which will take the film to a “new level.” “This bond is amazing, and everyone will adore them because of the family's love and togetherness,” shared Ameesha Patel. Also Read - When Bipasha Basu REACTED to Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel's comment on her hips and role in Jism; says, 'You need to be a woman...'

Ameesha Patel further lauded Sunny Deol’s fantastic action sequences in Gadar 2. She also claimed that the film’s music and emotions are bound to strike the right chords among the audience. To conclude she wished that moviegoers shower an abundance of love on Tara Singh and Sakeena’s “real and magical” chemistry, similar to the love they received in Gadar.

Gadar’s Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke are to be recreated in Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has been making all the right noises recently. Gadar’s much-loved earworm, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava song has been recreated in Gadar 2. The song has once again been sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. It captures Tara Singh and Sakeena, enjoying a romantic moment together, with a few clips embedded from Gadar. That’s not all. Anil Sharma, the film’s director has also confirmed that the Main Nikla Gaddi Leke track will also be rebooted in Gadar 2 soon.

Gadar 2 will clash with Animal and OMG 2

Apart from Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma has been roped in for Gadar 2. He will be playing the role of Tara Singh and Sakeena’s son Charanjeet, popularly known as Jeete. Manish Wadhwa will be essaying the role of an antagonist. Gadar 2 is slated to release theatrically on August 11. The film will lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.