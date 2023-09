Gadar 2 has been creating havoc at the Indian box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles released theatrically on August 11 and has been creating new box office records. The film marks the trio’s second collaboration after Gadar. While Sunny shares a cordial equation with Anil, Ameesha had accused the filmmaker of mismanagement during shoots and not clearing the payments of the technicians working on the sets. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her earlier statements and said that they never had a good relationship. Also Read - Gadar 2 success bash: Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan's viral picture draws attention; netizens ask 'Where's Salman Khan?'

Ameesha Patel says her relationship with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma was ‘never good’

Ameesha recently opened up about her equation with Anil Sharma and cleared the air about their alleged rift. "A lot of people have been asking me about my relationship with Mr. Anil Sharma. So here is my answer to all. Our relationship was never good, even during Gadar 1, but he's family to me and always will be. Like all family members, we don't always get along, but we're still family. That's our bond," the actor said in an interview with News18.

The actor further added that Anil's first choice for Gadar were Govinda and Mamta Kulkarni. "But Zee wanted Sunny. So yes, his and my choices are poles apart. Zee Studios and Sunny have always been the reason for me to do Gadar. The script, which was written by Shaktimanji, as Anilji always says, also, it was Mr. Shaktiman who created Sakina, not Anil Sharma," the actor added.

Ameesha Patel hits out at Anil Sharma for promoting his son Utkarsh in Gadar 2

The actor spoke about how Anil is like family to her, but didn’t hesitate hitting out on him for promoting his son Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar 2. “I feel bad for Anilji since he tried to push his son Utkarsh a lot in Gadar 2, but eventually, Tara and Sakina stole the limelight,” she said in the interview.

“Utkarsh is a very sweet boy, and I got him into the industry, and his father is very sweet to keep promoting him. Let’s hope some bigwigs from the industry start signing Utkarsh, as he’s a sweet boy and no boy would like to only be signed by his dad,” the actor added.