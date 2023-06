Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 has been making all the right noises. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 will bring back the cast of Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel's Sakeena, and Utkasrh Sharma’s Charanjeet Singh. The official teaser with Sunny Deol in an action-ready avatar has already been released. But fans are left slightly disappointed with Ameesha Patel not making it to the teaser. Now, sending a ray of hope to movie buffs, reports suggest that Ameesha Patel will make an appearance in Gadar 2’s second teaser, which is expected to release soon. Also Read - Gadar 2 new poster kicks off countdown to the release; fans predict it will be an all-time blockbuster

Gadar 2 teaser to be out soon

According to an exclusive source by Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel will be seen in more than just a glimpse in the upcoming Gadar 2 teaser. Not just that, it will also feature a visually "beautiful" scene between Tara Singh and Sakeena as a couple. "The teaser that's coming out is a beautiful visual finally of the couple. This teaser is expected to come up very soon which the audiences are waiting for. It will have Tara Singh and Sakeena together," confirmed the source. The release date of Gadar 2's second teaser is yet to be announced.

The prequel of Gadar 2, titled Gadar spelled wonder in the theatres. From the powerful performance by Sunny Deol to the gripping plot, and the story of love amidst war, Gadar struck the right chord amongst the masses, turning to be a blockbuster. Another key highlight of the film was its feel-good songs. Among them, the heartwarming Udja Kale Kawan track by musical maestros Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan is still a favourite to many song lovers.

Trending Now

Gadar’s song Udja Kale Kawan to be reprised in Gadar 2

If speculations are to be believed, the song Udja Kale Kawan will be reprised for Gadar 2. “Udja Kale Kawan is going to be back in Gadar 2. The audience should get geared up for some beautiful visuals of the stunning Sakeena very soon,” the source added. Not just that, but the audience is in for another surprise as well. Individual character posters of Tara Singh and Sakeena are also likely to be unveiled very soon by the producers of Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 release date

Gadar 2 will focus on the father-son equation between Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh and Utkarsh Sharma’s Charanjeet Singh. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 11.