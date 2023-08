Gadar 2 is among the most-talked about films currently as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has taken the box office by storm. The movie is being loved by the masses. Even after 22 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's release, Tara Singh and Sakina are still very much adored by the audience. The nostalgia value is being considered as one of the biggest reasons why Gadar 2 has worked so well at the box office. The stars are in the mood to celebrate and why not! In a recent interview, Ameesha Patel spoke about success and more. She also revealed what she would like to change in the film. Also Read - Ghoomer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proves she is Abhishek Bachchan's biggest cheerleader; here's how

Ameesha Patel on what she would like to change in Gadar 2

During an interview with Etimes, Ameesha Patel was asked if she would like to change anything in Gadar 2, she said she would have made the film a little crisper had she been the editor. She was quoted saying, "Nothing really but I wish I was the editor. I would have edited and re-edited a few things and made it maybe crisper." She also spoke about Gadar 2's success and stated that the response is phenomenal and unbelievable. Ameesha further added that history is recreating itself and it is a bit hard to digest. She said that the feeling is still sinking in and it is overwhelming to see the love that is being poured on Tara Singh and Sakina by the audiences. Well, indeed it is! Also Read - Sunny Deol to visit Esha Deol's house for the FIRST time ever to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year? [Exclusive]

Check out the video of Ameesha Patel celebrating Gadar 2 success

All about Gadar 2 box office

Talking about Gadar 2's box office collection, there seems to be no stopping for mighty Tara Singh. Sunny Deol has once again proved that he is the box office king. By the end of eighth day, Gadar 2 has reportedly crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office. The collections are excellent despite competition from Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2. Both the films released on August 11 but the euphoria around Gadar 2 was much bigger than OMG 2. It has translated into box office numbers. Gadar 2 has already registered a fabulous first week at the box office and now it is expected that the second weekend would also bring in massive numbers. It is definitely among the top highest grossers of 2023. Also Read - Gadar 2 to Pathaan; TOP 10 Indian films that were the most watched in theatres