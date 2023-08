Gadar 2 is all that is making noise. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. Where Bollywood struggled to maintain hold at the box office last year, 2023 has witnessed a massive change. At the start of the year, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan made massive numbers. It created history with its collection. There's one person who benefitted from both. Actor Manish Wadhwa is over the moon as Gadar 2 and Pathaan did so well at the box office. He played villain in both the films. In his latest interview, he spoke about two superstars - Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol starrer witnesses historic turnout on Independence day; theatres face capacity issue? Deets here

How are Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar, reveals Manish Wadhwa

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Manish Wadhwa drew out the comparison between the two stars and had only good things to say. Rather he mentioned that both the stars are very focused and they know their job really well. He said, "Both are superstars. Both are very focused. They know their job. Like a cricket match. Ek aadmi century banayega, match nahi jeet sakta. You cannot win a match alone. Everybody has to play." He also mentioned a good quality about both the actors. Manish Wadhwa said that both Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan believe in team work. He said that if the complete package of the product is good then it will work and both the stars ensure that it is a team effort. He also spoke about how Bollywood has revived after the effects of COVID and more. He spoke about people opposing a film without even watching it. He gave example of Pathaan and stated that people opposed it without even watching it but yet it made history. In the end, he said that 'the cinema is back with a bang, with Sunny Paaji ka hathoda!'

Manish Wadhwa plays the role of Pakistani General Hamid Iqbal in Gadar 2. Sunny Deol fights against him when he travels to Pakistan for the sake of his son. In Pathaan, he essayed the role of General Qadir. He was the villain along with John Abraham. Pathaan as well as Gadar 2 have made their into the list of highest grossing films of 2023. In fact, they can be termed as the rulers of the list.